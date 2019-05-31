Scots college lecturers get better pay offer in bid to end strikes

Representatives for college lecturers in Scotland have welcomed a pay offer that could end a long-running dispute.

Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association and the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) reached an agreement in principle after a 20th resolution meeting on Wednesday.

They will meet again this Wednesday to finalise the deal after the union ballots its members this weekend.

It will see lecturers receive £400 unconsolidated and £1,500 consolidated over a period of three years and five months, with clarification on discretionary time and observation of learning.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of the college body, said: “We welcome this agreement in principle on pay, terms and conditions with the EIS-FELA, which will hopefully bring this protracted dispute to an end.

“We are asking the EIS-FELA to immediately suspend their action short of strike action pending the result of their members’ ballot.” The deal is backdated to 1 April 2017 and runs to 31 August 2020, with the extra £17.5 million cost said to require colleges to make cuts. EIS-FELA has agreed to recommend its members accept the offer.