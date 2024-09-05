Scotland school evacuated over suspected chemical leak after adult 'fell ill'
Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a primary school in Perthshire as a “precaution” following reports of a potential chemical leak.
The decision to evacuate Crieff Primary School in Broich Road came after an adult working at the premises fell ill.
Emergency were called to the school about 11.30am on Thursday, and a police cordon remains in place. The school has contacted parents directly to arrange pick-ups.
A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Crieff Primary School has been evacuated as a precaution after an adult working on the premises took unwell.
“Parents have been contacted by the school directly for pick-up as per normal arrangements. Scottish Ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on site.”
Police Scotland confirmed their inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokersperson said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Thursday, September 5 to reports of a potential chemical leak at a school on Broich Road, Crieff.
“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and two specialist appliances to the scene. Crews remain on scene and are working to make the area safe.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.06am to attend an incident on Broich Road, Crieff. We dispatched multiple resources to the scene including four ambulances and three special operation response teams.
“Two patients have been transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”
