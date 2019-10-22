Scotland's last girls-only state school could soon start admitting boys

Have your say

The last girls-only school in Scotland could soon start admitting boys after council leaders backed the move.

Making Notre Dame High School in Glasgow co-educational is being supported by the ruling SNP group on Glasgow City Council.

The future of the school is due to be discussed at a council meeting on 28 November.

As the SNP does not have a majority the outcome will depend on how other parties vote.

The school, founded in 1897 in the city’s west end , is a Roman Catholic establishment, but admits pupils of all faiths and those who have none.

A spokeswoman for the Girls for Notre Dame campaign group, said: “We have yet to see an educational benefit for the change and where almost £1m of funding is coming from to start to adapt the building.”

"We hope the final barrier to local education is removed."

However, the ND4ALL campaign group said it was delighted.

A spokesman said: “We very much welcome this approach.

“We hope the final barrier to local education is removed, to have a fully inclusive school, inclusive of all children.

“We believe this will mean a brighter future for our children, community and co-educational Notre Dame High.”