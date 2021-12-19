Scotland on Sunday: Scottish Book Trust - Children's Books Guide

Wee ones

For wee ones who are curious about the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’re Snug With Me, by Chitra Soundar and Poonam Mistry, is a gorgeous story about a bear and her cubs exploring the world together, illustrated beautifully. This is a perfect book to share with wee ones, as the conversations between Mama Bear and her cubs mimic the questions little cubs might ask about the world.

A Great Big Cuddle

For young environmentalists

It's Up to Us, by Christopher Lloyd, will inspire and empower little ones to be the change they want to see. With gorgeous illustrations by artists from around the world, each page is full of rich detail and shows both how the world is now, and how it could be if we work together.

For poems and rhymes to share

Julia and the Shark

This essential collection of poems and rhymes for babies and young children, A Great Big Cuddle, is the perfect book to share with your child. Accompanied by Chris Riddell’s hilarious and engaging illustrations, Michael Rosen’s poems are a delight to read.

Young readers

For budding bakers and chefs

Perfect for young foodies, Feast Your Eyes on Food, by Laura Gladwin and Zoe Barker, introduces a range of exciting dishes from around the world. Filled with interesting facts, new foods and things to try, this book is ideal for sharing over the festive season.

For children who love magic

When Amari embarks on a search to find her missing brother in BB Alston's Amari and the Night Brothers, she discovers a hidden world filled with magic and mystery. Deciding who to trust, whilst navigating a whole new world, is made no easier by the discovery of hidden talents.

For a heart-warming winter read

Perfect for reading together, A Night at the Frost Fair, by Emma Carroll and Sam Usher, is the ideal Christmas read. After receiving an unusual gift from her grandma, Maya finds herself transported back to Georgian London in the midst of the Frost Fair. Capturing the true spirit of Christmas and the importance of kindness, A Night at the Frost Fair is a spellbinding winter read.

Older readers

For those after a moving read

Julia and the Shark, by Kiran Millwood Hargrave, is a tender story, set among the wild beauty of Shetland. Julia's mum is looking for the Greenland shark, but Julia worries her obsession is veering into unhealthy territory. With themes of mental health and the environment, the story is brought vividly to life with illustrations by Tom De Freston.

For fantasy and magic fans