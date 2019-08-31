Scotland must get ‘fair’ share of billions announced for schools in England

Scotland can expect a “very considerable uplift” in education funding on the back of a multi-billion pound investment in schools in England, according to the Scottish Conservatives.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced a boost in the overall schools budget in England, which is set to rise from around £45 billion to £52bn by 2022-23. The UK government said the investment delivers on Mr Johnson’s promise to increase school funding by £4.6bn above inflation.

The Barnett formula will be applied in the normal way, with more details expected to be set out next week’s Spending Review.

Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories’ shadow education secretary, said: “This increase in spending south of the Border will mean a very considerable uplift for Scotland via Barnett consequentials.

“Whilst we await the full details to emerge this is excellent news for Scotland.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said it was “essential” that Scotland receives its “full, fair share” of the billions of pounds pledged by Mr Johnson, and that it looked forward to “hearing the details of the allocation”.

He added that despite “further cuts” to the money received by Scotland, the Scottish Government was delivering a funding package of £11.2bn for local authorities next year, a real terms increase of £310m for essential public services.

The investment in England will be staggered, with much of the money coming at the end of the three- year period. An additional £1.5bn each year will be put into teachers’ pensions.