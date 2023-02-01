Once the preserve of high-end computers and top secret labs, the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in the process of being democratised, with several websites now offering a glimpse into the future.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has hit the headlines this week after it was revealed that an AI tool called ChatGPT was being used by school pupils to complete assignments for them without triggering plagerism software.

It’s just one of the challenges – and moral conundrums – arising from the technological advancements that allow computer systems able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence.

While ChatGPT allows computers to emulate human language, others allow our smartphones and laptops to become artists, visualising images from descriptions users come up with.

One such website is NightCafe Creator which, as if by magic, will turn your wildest descriptions into pictures in seconds.

For a bit of fun we asked the AI to show us what Scotland’s city centres would look like by the year 2123 – and a century of progress produced these eye-popping results.

1 . Dundee Is this what the future holds for Dundee's Wellgate in the year 2123? Photo: NightCafe

2 . Aberdeen Aberdonians may still just about to recognise their home city's Union Street, although it's been given a futuristic makeover. Photo: NightCafe

3 . Stirling Stirling's High Street certainly looks a bit different thanks to the additions of some high-tech superstructures made possible by architectural advancements. Photo: NightCafe

4 . Glasgow According to the NightCafe AI the City Chambers will still be towering over Glasgow's George Square in a century. Photo: NightCafe