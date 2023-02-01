News you can trust since 1817
Read on to discover which Scottish cities these futuristic cityscapes represent.

Scotland in the Year 2123: Here's what an Artificial Intelligence thinks Scottish cities will look like in a century

Once the preserve of high-end computers and top secret labs, the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in the process of being democratised, with several websites now offering a glimpse into the future.

By David Hepburn
36 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has hit the headlines this week after it was revealed that an AI tool called ChatGPT was being used by school pupils to complete assignments for them without triggering plagerism software.

It’s just one of the challenges – and moral conundrums – arising from the technological advancements that allow computer systems able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence.

While ChatGPT allows computers to emulate human language, others allow our smartphones and laptops to become artists, visualising images from descriptions users come up with.

One such website is NightCafe Creator which, as if by magic, will turn your wildest descriptions into pictures in seconds.

For a bit of fun we asked the AI to show us what Scotland’s city centres would look like by the year 2123 – and a century of progress produced these eye-popping results.

1. Dundee

Is this what the future holds for Dundee's Wellgate in the year 2123?

Photo: NightCafe

2. Aberdeen

Aberdonians may still just about to recognise their home city's Union Street, although it's been given a futuristic makeover.

Photo: NightCafe

3. Stirling

Stirling's High Street certainly looks a bit different thanks to the additions of some high-tech superstructures made possible by architectural advancements.

Photo: NightCafe

4. Glasgow

According to the NightCafe AI the City Chambers will still be towering over Glasgow's George Square in a century.

Photo: NightCafe

