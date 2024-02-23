Glasgow City Council could axe 172 teacher posts across its primary and secondary schools, it has emerged.

The nation’s largest local authority is understood to be planning the measures to try to save almost £28 million over three years.

The move, revealed by Tes Scotland, comes amid a change to the formulas used to decide the number of teachers required by schools.

The report said this change would be followed by a review of the management structure in schools, with the future of principal teacher posts to be a particular focus.

James How, the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association district secretary for Glasgow, said the plans would hit the poorest pupils hardest and widen the attainment gap, as well as increasing teacher workload.

“School rolls in the secondary sector are still rising as we speak,” he told Tes. “Reduced staffing will increase workloads and will be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of staff. It will probably lead to increased sick leave and have a direct impact on attainment, leaving pupils in Glasgow with a widening attainment gap to overcome.

“Pupils deserve to have the best educational opportunities we can provide. This budget does nothing to improve their educational outcomes.”

Councils across Scotland have been setting their budgets over recent days amid one of the tightest financial settlements since devolution, although ministers unveiled an 11th-hour funding uplift.

A city council spokeswoman said: “Officers are looking at several education service reform options as part of a budget that required to find £107m worth savings from council services over the next three years.

“For many years education spending has been protected, relative to other services, in the budget process.

“However, with the education budget now amounting to more than half of service expenditure directed by the council, the level of savings required in the current financial situation is significantly more challenging.

“Meetings have taken place today with teacher trade unions to discuss the challenges and make them aware of the savings needed.