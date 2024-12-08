Roof ripped off Scottish school by 80mph high winds driven by Storm Darragh

The worst of the winds in Scotland hit Dumfries and Galloway

The roof has been torn off a high school in Scotland’s south-west, as the clean-up from Storm Darragh started in earnest on Sunday.

Strong winds that reached up to 80pmh on Scotland’s west coast tore a large section of the roof off Castle Douglas High School in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday.

Castle Douglas High School, before the damage was recorded. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

The section of roof partially landed on another part of the school.

A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway told the BBC the section affected was directly above the dining and assembly halls.

An inspection of the damage had taken place, the council said, with plans to clean up the debris on Sunday once the worst of the storm’s impact had passed.

The school is still expected to open as per normal for classes on Monday morning.

The damage was confirmed as strong winds were set to continue to hamper the majority of the UK on Sunday following the widespread disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

Gusts of up to 70mph could still lead to difficult driving conditions and short-term loss of power, with public transport also badly impacted, the Met Office said.

Rough seas at the Roker lighthouse in Sunderland, after Storm Darragh hit the UK. Picture: PA | PA

The forecaster issued a fresh yellow wind warning for the whole of England and Wales, which came into force at 6am and is in place until 6pm on Sunday. A separate yellow rain warning covering Northumberland expired at 9am.

Scotland was no longer covered by the yellow weather warning in place for south of the Border.

Ferry cancellations had earlier been cancelled across Scotland on Saturday amid high winds. CalMac cancelled many routes off Scotland's west coast on Saturday. Ferry operators Stena Line and P&O separately called off crossings between Cairnryan and Northern Ireland.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said of Sunday’s outlook: “It’s not quite the calm after the storm, but it is calmer than yesterday, for sure.

“There are still some disruptive winds around because whilst the low that is Storm Darragh has now cleared away towards the south east, tightly-packed isobars across much of the country indicate we do still have some very windy weather to come through today.

“The strongest gusts will be through this morning around coastal parts, 60mph-70mph. Inland, 40-50[mph] seems quite likely.

“There will also be some wet weather around, particularly across central and eastern parts of England, some heavier outbreaks of rain for a time. Further west [there is] a greater chance of staying dry, and there will be some sunshine breaking through at times too.”

Storm Darragh brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

Two men were killed on Saturday by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

West Midlands Police said the latest victim was killed when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a man died after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen vehicle on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday.

Some 259,000 customers across Scotland, England and Wales were without power as of Saturday evening, the Energy Networks Association said.

The Environment Agency still had more than 50 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and more than 130 flood alerts issued across England on Sunday morning.

There were nine flood warnings and 20 flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

The winds are expected to slowly ease from the north throughout the day, the Met Office said.

National Highways said the M48 at Severn Bridge between J1 and J2 and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge were both closed due to strong winds while the A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high high-sided and vulnerable vehicles.

Footage shared on social media showed a British Airways flight battling strong winds whilst attempting to land at Heathrow Airport.

Avanti West Coast said all lines are closed between Wolverhampton and Stafford due to a tree blocking the line, with disruption is expected until the end of the day.

A number of Transport for Wales services remain suspended, with the operator advising customers not to travel on Sunday.

Ferry company Wightlink said the 10am and 12pm sailings from Portsmouth to Fishbourne and the 11am and 1pm services in the opposite direction had been cancelled.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews had attended more than 120 emergency incidents across the region during Saturday and on Sunday morning, with more than 700 weather-related calls handled.