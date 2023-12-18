Rocketing demand leads to investment in helping neurodivergent young people in Lanarkshire
A special project is providing greater support for neurodivergent young people in Lanarkshire after a charity witnessed a doubling of demand in the area.
The Salvesen Mindroom Centre, which offers support to people with the likes of autism, ADHD and dyslexia, noticed a 137 per cent rise in the number of people using their services in Lanarkshire since 2018.
With the help of a £109,343 from the National Lottery Community Fund, the charity is responded by delivering a dedicated one-to-one support service for children and young people who have neurodevelopmental conditions, and neurodiverse families, in the area.
The initiative, which will run until 2026, will be led by two highly-skilled outreach specialists within the communities and address issues including problems surrounding the assessment and diagnosis of neurodevelopment conditions, such as securing appropriate help at school or in further and higher education, and dealing with complex correspondence and multiple agencies.
Alan Thornburrow, the Edinburgh-based charity’s chief executive officer, said: “We saw a rising demand in this area and have responded because we know just what an enormous difference receiving the appropriate help can make.
"The latest rise in figures is a challenge for us but one we are longing to overcome to help people achieve their true potential.”
He added: “It’s encouraging that so many more people are now aware of the help and support we can offer but the big rise in demand demonstrates an ever-growing desire among parents, carers, professionals and the young people themselves to help them lead the best life they can.
"We’re committed to doing everything we can to facilitate that.”
