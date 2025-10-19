Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research carried out in Scotland’s universities is having an “exceptional” international impact despite the ongoing financial crisis in the sector.

A new study has found academic researchers in Scotland collaborate with business at more than twice the global average.

The University of Edinburgh | Getty Images

Scottish research is cited 76 per cent more frequently than the global average while 60 per cent of its research publications are co-authored with international partners — nearly three times the global average.

However, academics warned that universities must be financially supported by government to ensure the “fragile” sector can continue its work.

Dr Sarah Main, the report’s author and vice-president of academic publisher Elsevier, said: “This is a very strong story for what universities deliver for Scotland in economic dynamism, and stimulation of the economy, but also for people delivering meaningful value to society.

“There is no doubt that Scotland is a centre of exceptional research. The research coming out of Scottish universities and businesses is very widely referenced by researchers around the world - it is exceptionally high.”

Dr Main’s report demonstrates that Scotland plays a leading role in shaping global policy through its research.

Scottish studies are cited in policy-related documents more than twice as often as the global average and substantially more than research from both the EU and the USA.

She said the Scottish research system is distinguished by a high degree of international collaboration with universities and businesses.

Dr Main said: “Universities are contributing meaningful societal benefit because they collaborate across society, so that they're making connections with businesses, with government, with hospitals, with museums, with public bodies, and through that, the research that they deliver has has very high impact.”

Not only is Scottish university research widely cited, but Dr Main’s report finds it is distinct from the UK as a whole and international universities.

She said: “Scotland has strength in research related to environmental topics, and then it has some really distinctive strengths in social justice areas, like poverty, peace and justice, and sustainable cities.”

Dr Main added that Scotland’s research “elevates overall UK research outputs” and outperforms the rest of the UK.

“If the people of Scotland and the government of Scotland think that is a good thing, then it's useful to understand how those things are supported and nurtured for the future,” she said.

“Because they're not a given to continue - these things can be fragile and they can change over time.

“It is also true that other countries are really accelerating and there is very positive growth in research capability all around the world. So the question then becomes how does Scotland continue to nurture and support the sort of qualities and assets it has from its amazing universities and research?”

Mary Senior, Scotland official for Universities and Colleges Union, said the report showed Scotland’s universities “continue to punch above their weight” in groundbreaking research.

“This is testament to the efforts and ingenuity of those working in our university sector,” she said.

However, Ms Senior said the research was adding additional financial strain to a sector in crisis.

She said: “The research we’re applauding is adding to the financial crisis in the higher education sector because universities are not fully funded to carry it out.

“It is also in jeopardy given the current crisis and the number of jobs that we’re losing across universities.

“We know that workers in our universities will always do their best to meet new challenges. But if politicians want to see the sector continue to thrive, then they need to back up the warm words with resources and ensure that the sector is properly funded.”

A ‘very significant’ asset

Professor James Miller, convener of Universities Scotland, said the report demonstrates the “very significant economic and social asset we have in our universities, that can drive Scotland’s economic growth and strengthen our public services through innovation”.

Prof Miller pointed to the independent data’s findings that research undertaken in Scottish universities had twice the global average rate for collaboration with business.

He said: “Twice the global average - that’s worth repeating. That shows the extent to which our universities are pro-active in partnering with industry and delivering impact.

“It also speaks to the value of higher education research as a Scottish export. The foundation stone of our research success is the leverage we derive from the public investment we receive.”

Prof Miller said the forthcoming UK and Scottish government budgets must bear in mind “there is now clearer evidence demonstrating the exceptional return on investment in Scottish research”.

Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson said: “This independent analysis underlines the extraordinary strength and performance of research and innovation in Scotland.

“It is really significant that impartial, empirical evidence demonstrates so clearly that research here in Scotland has global impact and is genuinely world-leading.

“Through strong partnerships, our university researchers are addressing key global challenges and making positive and meaningful social, economic, and environmental impact, both locally and internationally.”

The research has been published with the university sector grappling with a funding crisis.

Edinburgh University principal Sir Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said earlier this year the funding model for Scotland’s universities was “no longer fit for purpose” as his institution confirmed the loss of hundreds of jobs.