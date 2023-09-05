More than 30 schools around the country have been found to contain the material

The schools in Scotland found to contain a potentially dangerous concrete have been named by councils.

Figures from 14 local authorities in Scotland showed at least 33 schools across the country have been found to have the potentially dangerous material, reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five councils were yet to respond to requests for figures including Scotland’s largest, Glasgow City Council.

A taped off section inside a primary school. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

City of Edinburgh Council currently has the highest number of schools with Raac and said eight across the local authority included the material.

Trinity Primary School and Cramond Primary School have temporary accommodation blocks set up, a council spokesperson said while other pupils are still in their own classrooms.

Aberdeen City Council has seven schools with the material.

West Lothian Council said Raac was present in five schools – St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, Balbardie Primary School and Windyknowe Primary in Bathgate and Riverside Primary and Knightsridge Primary in Livingston.

A spokesperson said all areas with the material in its roofs had been closed with pupils and staff relocated to other areas.

Meanwhile, Dundee, Aberdeenshire and Highland Council each said Raac had been found in two of its schools.

Moray, Inverclyde, Perth and Kinross, North Lanarkshire and Argyll and Bute Council all reported one school each with Raac in their local authority areas.

Perth and Kinross Council said that Raac was found in one property, Perth Grammar School, in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected area was closed to pupils and staff until the panels could be removed over the summer holidays and replaced with a steel profile roof.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said designs for mitigation works at Forres had been completed and a contractor had been selected to carry out the works shortly.

Stirling Council said no buildings were identified as containing the material in a desktop survey but a full inspection programme of all its educational properties would be carried out.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council said it had also undertaken a desktop study and was confident Raac had not been used in any of its school estate.

A spokesperson said to provide 100 per cent certainty, however, further surveys would be carried out over the coming months at schools and other buildings constructed within the stated timescale of use.

East Dunbartonshire said no schools had been identified as containing Raac to date but further investigations had been ordered to confirm the position across the estate.

Councils said no schools were impacted in Fife, Angus, the Orkney Islands, Renfrewshire or East Renfrewshire.

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said 37 schools were affected and that ministers had known since last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This has of course been an issue that the government has been aware of for some time, and that’s why action has been taken, and has been for some time, for example way back in July 2022 Scottish Government officials made contact with the Scottish heads of Property Services and directors of education in Scotland to share information on Raac.

“I can completely appreciate why there is public concern on this, particularly given the way that announcements have been handled down in England.

“But I can reassure the member that we appreciate that public concern means we need to be as open as possible, as we can be, for this because parents and staff are concerned about this issue.”

AREA BY AREA

Perth and Kinross – Perth Grammar School

West Lothian Council – St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, Balbardie Primary School, Windyknowe Primary in Bathgate, Riverside Primary and Knightsridge Primary in Livingston.

Highland Council – Charleston Academy, Nairn Academy.

Moray – Forres Academy .

Inverclyde Council – one school which has not been named

Aberdeenshire Council – Mackie Academy, Westhill Academy

North Lanarkshire Council – one school which has not been named

East Lothian Council – parts of Preston Lodge High School, Prestonpans

Argyll and Bute Council – John Logie Baird Primary School in Helensburgh

Aberdeen – Abbotswell Primary, Cornhill Primary, Hazlehead Academy, Northfield Academy, Quarryhill Primary School, St Machar Academy, Westpark School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh – Pentland Primary School, Fox Covert Primary School and St Andrews Fox Covert RC PS (one site), Colinton Primary School, Currie High School and Lorne Primary School, Cramond Primary School and Trinity Primary School.

Dundee – Ardler Primary School and St Fergus Primary School