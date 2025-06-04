QMU launches support site for autistic students

A new online resource designed to help autistic students thrive in higher education has launched at Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh.

QMU’s Autism&Uni Toolkit offers guidance and practical tools to support autistic students before, during, and after their transition into university life, helping to break down barriers and promote confidence, independence, and academic success.

The resource is also relevant for other neurodivergent students regardless of whether they have a formal diagnosis.

Developed as part of the European-funded Autism&Uni initiative which aims to improve educational opportunities for autistic people across Europe, QMU is one of the first universities in Scotland to officially launch the toolkit as part of its widening access ambitions.

Disability Services at QMU

QMU’s new site will include:

Testimonials from autistic students sharing their experiences;

Insights from university staff, including autistic staff members;

Campus information including visual guides to help students familiarise themselves with the building layout;

Approaches to help handle stress and maintain wellbeing;

Guidance on academic expectations and resources, and strategies for adapting to new routines and environments;

An outline of QMU’s policies that allow for adjustments to accommodate diverse learning needs, such as offering online teaching alternatives.

Leading the development of QMU’s Autism&Uni Toolkit is a small team representing people across the university.

One team member, Dr Donald Maciver is a lecturer in occupational therapy at QMU and is passionate about this project and strongly believes in the neurodiversity paradigm.

He said: "Too often, the university experience can be less positive for autistic students, due to the sensory environment, social expectations, and a lack of tailored support. The Autism&Uni Toolkit is one way of changing that. We hope it will increase awareness about autistic people in the university and will equip students and lecturers with practical strategies and help more autistic students succeed and stay in higher education.

"This is part of a broader initiative to change how we teach and support students, and how we work together. Autistic people are at the centre of the project and involved at every stage. Through this we hope to ensure that the project outcomes are directly influenced by and designed specifically for the students we are working for."

The launch of the toolkit is part of QMU’s commitment to inclusivity and support for autistic students. The university invites educators, students and stakeholders to explore the toolkit and provide feedback to enhance its effectiveness for our community of students.

Dr Sarah Haywood is an autistic lecturer in the Division of Occupational Therapy and Arts Therapies at QMU and a member of the Autism&Uni working group. She said: "I really wish this kind of toolkit had been around when I was studying at university. This is a great starting point for developing neurodiversity-affirming culture at QMU, and I am really looking forward to taking the project forward in collaboration with our current and future autistic learners. We are so grateful to them for giving their time, energy and expertise to help us develop these resources."

Dr Marc Fabri, Reader in Participatory Design at Leeds Beckett University, is the brain behind the original multi-national project. He said: “I’m really pleased to see the toolkit being launched at QMU. The Disability Advice team has done an excellent job adapting the toolkit to the environment at QMU.

“In a recent evaluation of the toolkit’s impact on students, we found that it plays a crucial role in offering guidance and strategies for study success. It also gives students the confidence to seek help, knowing where to seek it and what level of support to expect. This strengthens their sense of belonging at university. Looking at the way QMU has set up its toolkit, I’m confident students will appreciate the advice given and especially the interviews with students and lecturers.”