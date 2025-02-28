Pupils from prestigious Scottish private school run in pitch dark in gruelling endurance challenge

Students at fee-paying school in Moray ran at night through woodland and mud

It is an arduous cross-country fitness event that has pushed pupils at one of Scotland’s most prestigious private schools to the limit.

Pupils from Gordonstoun - King Charles’s former boarding school - have been taking part in a new “Dark Skies” event following a recent timetable revamp. The gruelling endurance challenge involved Gordonstoun students running at night through woodland and mud.

It follows timetable changes designed to challenge students, and provide them with new “life skills”, balanced with academic studies.

Almost 200 boys and girls, aged between 15 and 18, took part in the cycling and running off-road event in the school grounds, in Moray, covering a total of just more than 684 miles.

The ‘Dark Skies’ event was held for pupils at Gordonstoun | Gordonstoun

The relay event ran non-stop for 12 hours, with the last five hours taking place in darkness before it finished at 10pm.

King Charles attended Gordonstoun in the 1960s, on the recommendation of his father, Prince Philip, who was one of the school's first pupils

Ibrahim Park, outdoor and adventure learning co-ordinator, said: “A key part of the curriculum, Gordonstoun is pushing students out of their comfort zone.

“Not only was a large part of this event in the pitch dark, but at various points the students were on their own for around 10 minutes between marshal points.

“However, they were equipped with a head torch so they could navigate around the course. There was a tremendous competitive spirit amongst the teams and even as we approached the 12-hour mark, there was only a lap in it.

“We had students of all abilities taking part, some who could run a marathon and others who were more comfortable cycling or running a few kilometres.”

Seven boarding houses took part with the winning boys’ team, Bruce House, completing a total of 49 laps and the winning girls’ team, Hopeman House, finishing first with 43 laps.

Principal Peter Green said: “Gordonstoun’s founder Kurt Hahn identified the importance of better equipping our young people to cope with the pace and challenges of modern life.

“His solution was to focus on four key areas - fitness training, expeditions, special projects and rescue services. These principles remain just as relevant today.