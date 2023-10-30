Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a Scottish secondary school following 'threat'
A secondary school in the Highlands has been evacuated after police received a report of a “threat”.
Police Scotland confirmed its officers are at Fortrose Academy, in the Black Isle, where staff and pupils have left the building.
It is understood buses have been arranged to collect the pupils from a nearby location.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Around 11.20am on Monday 30 October 2023, police received a report of a threat made to a high school in Fortrose.“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are continuing. As a precaution, staff have evacuated the building."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.