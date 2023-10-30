All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Pupils and staff have evacuated a Scottish secondary school following 'threat'
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Breaking

Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a Scottish secondary school following 'threat'

Police Scotland said officers were at the scene of the school in the Highlands
Calum Ross
By Calum Ross
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:48 GMT
 Comment

A secondary school in the Highlands has been evacuated after police received a report of a “threat”.

Police Scotland confirmed its officers are at Fortrose Academy, in the Black Isle, where staff and pupils have left the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood buses have been arranged to collect the pupils from a nearby location.

Back office operations have already been slashed. Picture John DevlinBack office operations have already been slashed. Picture John Devlin
Back office operations have already been slashed. Picture John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Around 11.20am on Monday 30 October 2023, police received a report of a threat made to a high school in Fortrose.“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are continuing. As a precaution, staff have evacuated the building."

Related topics:Police Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.