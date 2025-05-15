Pupil celebrate STEM achievements at Robert Gordon University

An awards and exhibition event was held on 13th May 2025 in Aberdeen, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Scotland North for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 28 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Dr Ibiye Iyalla from Robert Gordon University, Jon Gill from Metron and Mo from AFBE with pupil, Mimi who won the Judges Awardplaceholder image
Dr Ibiye Iyalla from Robert Gordon University, Jon Gill from Metron and Mo from AFBE with pupil, Mimi who won the Judges Award

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 5 pupil Mimi from Anderson's Primary, whose idea “Infinity Glasses” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’. These glasses allow you to see through materials and select the material you want to see, such as wood, metal or stone! They connect to a smart watch for ease of control. They are normal glasses until you push the button!"

Primary Engineer were joined by Dr Ibiye Iyalla from the university, Jon Gill from Metron and Mo from AFBE for the presentation to pupils on the night.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

