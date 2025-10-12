The Princess Royal, wearing an emerald green dress and matching jacket, pictured at Gatcombe Park in a photograph taken to mark her 70th birthday.

The Princess Royal has become the royal patron of Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) as it approaches the 150-year anniversary of one of its founding institutions.

Anne continues a tradition set by her mother the late Queen Elizabeth, who was a patron of the Glasgow and West of Scotland College of Domestic Science, which later became the Caledonian University.

The university has nearly 23,000 students and considers itself to be the leading institution in Scotland for widening higher education access to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Principal Professor Steve Decent said he looked forward to hosting Anne.

The Princess Royal unveils a new portrait of King Charles III during a visit to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in September. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He said: “It is a great honour for Glasgow Caledonian to have the Princess Royal as patron for our university and to renew our long-standing royal connection.

“This is particularly poignant as we approach the 150th-anniversary year of one of our founding institutions.

“Now, as then, we remain dedicated to delivering positive social and economic benefits to the communities we serve.

“We look forward to discussing areas of keen mutual interest and exploring future opportunities for delivering great societal benefit with Her Royal Highness as patron.

“We offer our sincere thanks to the Princess Royal for agreeing to be our patron, and the university very much looks forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness to see our work first hand in the time ahead.”

The university pointed out that its royal connection extended back to 1944.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was then Princess Elizabeth, became Patroness of one of GCU’s founding institutions, the Glasgow and West of Scotland College of Domestic Science.

On accession to the throne in 1952, the Princess’s patronage of the college automatically ended.