Practice makes perfect: Why now is a crucial time to support your child’s study plans

Glasgow-based tutoring company shares their revision tips for the upcoming exam season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April marks Stress Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the importance of recognising and managing stress – not just for adults, but for children and young people too. For families with children preparing for GCSE or A Level exams, this time of year can feel like a pressure cooker. The weeks leading up to exams often bring a mix of emotions: worry, frustration, determination and sometimes sheer overwhelm.

Here, Becky Ward, Tutor Doctor’s Education Specialist, discusses practical ways parents can support their child through this critical revision period – helping them manage stress, stay on track with their studies and approach exams with confidence.

Why stress awareness matters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tutor Doctor revision session

It’s no secret that exam season can send stress levels soaring – for students and parents alike! You might notice your child becoming more irritable, avoiding revision altogether, or swinging between bursts of motivation and total exhaustion.

These are all common signs of stress, and while they might seem frustrating at times, they’re actually a natural response to feeling pressure.

So why does this period feel so intense? It’s not just the revision itself – it’s everything else on top of it. Balancing schoolwork, social life, extracurricular activities and expectations – both their own and those of others – can feel overwhelming. Add in the pressure of seeing friends compare notes on how much revision they’ve done and it’s easy to see why stress levels creep up.

That’s why Stress Awareness Month is such a great opportunity to reflect: managing stress isn’t just about academic success – it’s about overall wellbeing too. Helping your child develop healthy ways to cope with pressure now can set them up with valuable skills they’ll use far beyond exam season. From open conversations to practical coping strategies, there’s plenty parents can do to support their child during this time.

It’s OK to recognise stress!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As exams approach, it’s completely normal for students to feel the weight of what lies ahead. The pressure to perform can lead to a rollercoaster of emotions – stress, frustration and even self-doubt. While parents naturally want to support their child, it’s not always easy to know the best approach. The key is striking the right balance: encouraging productive revision without adding any extra pressure.

It’s also important to remember that stress isn’t always a bad thing. A little pressure can be motivating – it’s what drives us to prepare to do our best. But it is a slippery slope – stress can become overwhelming, which is when the right support becomes crucial.

So, as we enter exam season, now is the perfect time to help your child develop healthy study habits. Encourage a well-structured and consistent revision schedule, but also be mindful of the ups and downs. Some days will be productive, while others may feel overwhelming – and that’s OK. The most important thing is to create a supportive environment where they feel reassured, not rushed.

The power of practice

When it comes to revision, consistency is everything! It’s not just about memorising facts – it’s about truly embedding knowledge and mastering exam techniques. The temptation to cram a few days before might be strong, but last-minute studying is far less effective than steady, well-paced revision. The key is spacing things out over time, giving the brain multiple chances to absorb and retain information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think of it like training for a marathon – you wouldn’t run 26 miles without any prior practice! Small, regular revision sessions help build confidence and reduce anxiety because your child is exposed to material repeatedly. The more familiar they become with a topic, the less daunting it feels when they see it in an exam.

That said, revision shouldn’t feel monotonous. Switching up study techniques can make learning more engaging and effective. Flashcards, past papers, mind maps, group study sessions – there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. The best revision method is one that works for them!

At the end of the day, ‘practice makes perfect’ isn’t just a saying – it’s backed by science. The more they practise, the better prepared they’ll feel, and that confidence can make all the difference when exam day arrives.

How parents can support

Supporting your child through exams doesn’t mean having all the answers – it’s about being there, providing structure and keeping stress in check. Here’s how you can help:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be present and understanding – stress is normal. Let them know it’s OK to feel this way and that you’re there to listen without pressure or judgement.

stress is normal. Let them know it’s OK to feel this way and that you’re there to listen without pressure or judgement. Help structure their time (without micromanaging) – work together to create a realistic plan. Encourage consistency but allow for flexibility – breaks are important too!

work together to create a realistic plan. Encourage consistency but allow for flexibility – breaks are important too! Create the right study environment – a quiet space, reduced distractions, healthy snacks and lots of sleep all support focus and information retention. Small changes can make a big difference.

a quiet space, reduced distractions, healthy snacks and lots of sleep all support focus and information retention. Small changes can make a big difference. Encourage self-care – revision isn’t everything – make sure they take time for exercise, socialising and relaxation to avoid burnout.

revision isn’t everything – make sure they take time for exercise, socialising and relaxation to avoid burnout. Celebrate the small wins – acknowledge their effort, not just results. Completing a topic or tackling a tricky past paper – that’s progress worth celebrating!

acknowledge their effort, not just results. Completing a topic or tackling a tricky past paper – that’s progress worth celebrating! Know when to seek extra support – if they’re struggling with certain subjects, consider extra help. This could be through teachers, online resources or professional services like Tutor Doctor - we can offer tailored exam preparation to help students become fully equipped for the big day.

if they’re struggling with certain subjects, consider extra help. This could be through teachers, online resources or professional services like Tutor Doctor - we can offer tailored exam preparation to help students become fully equipped for the big day. Watch for signs of burnout – if stress starts spiralling into exhaustion or anxiety, don’t hesitate to seek support from school, a GP, or mental health services and helplines.

It is important to remember that exams are just one chapter in your child’s journey. Your support, encouragement and understanding will help them navigate this period with confidence and resilience.

As we enter exam season, remember – it’s not about being perfect, but about being present. The coming weeks are about steady progress, not last-minute panic. With the right support, structure and balance, your child can approach their exams feeling more prepared and less overwhelmed.

And don’t forget to check in on yourself too! Exam stress affects the whole family, so taking care of your own wellbeing is just as important.