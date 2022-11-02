Portlethen nursing graduate wins 2022 Simon Pullin Award

Siobhan Bridges was praised for her compassionate care of patients. (Allan Shedlock)

Siobhan Bridges, from Portlethen, was praised by the award’s panel for her ability to show empathy in pressured clinical situations.

As well as the accolade, the 21-year-old has picked up a Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction in Adult Nursing during last Thursday’s graduation ceremony at the Usher Hall.

Siobhan said: “This is such a great honour and privilege. I got the news on my lunch break at work and I was delighted to find out.

“I had a look at Simon Pullin's work when I applied, and I was inspired by what he did. He's a great role model to anyone thinking of applying on the university’s nursing programme in the way he worked with empathy and respect.

“It’s been very challenging to complete a nursing degree through a pandemic, but I am proud of what I have achieved. I’ve been on several different placements, represented the university at a conference in Madrid and I’m now working in the cardiology unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“If I can do all that during a pandemic, I think I can probably handle anything that gets thrown at me!”

Siobhan drew praise from the award’s review panel for her experience of working with a non-English speaking patient with severe autism and complex learning difficulties by using interactive posters on an iPad, allowing him to communicate.

He has since been funded by his care and housing services to use this method going forward.

She also lived up to its spirit of recognising the human side to nursing by calming a patient due to undergo a coronary procedure by telling him about her experience of being diagnosed with a heart murmur as a teenager.

Jacqueline Johnston, Siobhan’s Personal Development Tutor at Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Siobhan is one of the most professional students I have ever come across both in clinical and university settings.

“She is kind, caring, open, honest and puts her patients at the heart of everything she does.