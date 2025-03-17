Police launch investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at a Scottish secondary school
Allegations of sexual abuse at a Scottish secondary school are being investigated by police, it has emerged.
The alleged incidents are understood to have happened between 1969 and 1980 at Galashiels Academy, in the Scottish Borders.
Police have urged anyone who believes they may be a victim, or who has information about the incidents, to contact them “regardless of the passage of time”.
Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan, of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We take all reports of sexual abuse extremely seriously and ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward, regardless of the passage of time.
“We know that those with information from this time period may no longer live in the area and we want to encourage everyone with knowledge of this type of crime to reach out.
“If you have any information that could help with our inquiries then please get in touch. Every report is thoroughly investigated, with sensitivity and professionalism, by specially trained liaison officers who will support victims.
“Tackling sexual crime is a priority and we work closely with partners and I am asking anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact us on 101.
“If anyone feels unable to contact Police Scotland direct, they can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Help is also available through other organisations such as Rape Crisis Scotland which can be contacted on 08088 01 03 02.”
