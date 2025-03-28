Police investigate report of teacher viewing pornography at Scottish high school

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:46 BST
A report of a man viewing sexually-explicit images while at school is being investigated by Police Scotland

Police are investigating a report of a teacher viewing sexually-explicit images at a school in the Scottish Borders.

A complaint was received by police about a man viewing images at Hawick High School on Wednesday.

Hawick High School in the Scottish BordersHawick High School in the Scottish Borders
Hawick High School in the Scottish Borders | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, we received a report of concern about the viewing of images by a man in the Hawick area. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Borders Council statement said: “We have been made aware of concerns regarding a member of staff at Hawick High School in relation to the preparation of classroom materials for a computing studies class.

“We are unable to comment on individual staffing matters. Any appropriate action will be taken in accordance with HR Policy and Procedures.”

