Police called after pupil dies in 'incident' at Scottish secondary school

The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later
By Calum Ross
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:09 BST
 Comment

A 14-year-old boy has died following an “incident” at a school in West Lothian.

Police said they were called to the school in the Bathgate area after 1.20pm on Tuesday.

The pupil was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

St Kentigern's Academy
St Kentigern's Academy

A post on the website of St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

"We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

"All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing enquiries.

"We have set up emotional support and signposting for students affected by today's incident and are unable to comment further at this time due to an ongoing police investigation."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

"His family have been informed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

