The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later

A 14-year-old boy has died following an “incident” at a school in West Lothian.

Police said they were called to the school in the Bathgate area after 1.20pm on Tuesday.

The pupil was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

St Kentigern's Academy

A post on the website of St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, where singer Lewis Capaldi was once a pupil, said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

"All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing enquiries.

"We have set up emotional support and signposting for students affected by today's incident and are unable to comment further at this time due to an ongoing police investigation."

Headteacher Andrew Sharkey said: “Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our pupils. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.

“We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news. We would like to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly painful time.

“We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop said: "My deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the pupil who has died. I hope those closest to him are given the privacy they deserve at this tragic time.

"This will be an incredibly difficult time for everyone – not least the pupils, teachers and staff at St Kentigern's Academy. The support being offered at the school will be crucially important right now – and, in my capacity as their MSP, I will do everything I can to help the community through this awful situation."

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said of the incident: “This is absolutely devastating news and my thoughts and prayers are with the boy’s family and friends. I know the school will do all they can to support the wider school community at this incredibly sad time.”

Executive councillor for education, Andrew McGuire said: “Like everyone, I am truly shocked to hear of this heart-breaking news. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young man and to the wider school community at St Kentigern’s Academy.”

One parent wrote on social media: "Such a beautiful young soul taken too soon. This is totally heart-breaking for you all. My son attends St Kentigern's and is in shock that this has happened."

Another Facebook post said: "No child should ever go out to school in the morning then never return home. It's heart-breaking."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

