Plumbing trade body slams 'reckless' Scottish Tory proposals to allow pupils to leave school at 14

Idea described as an ‘unmanageable logistical and safeguarding nightmare’

A proposal from the Scottish Conservatives to cut the school leaving age to 14 or 15 has been branded “reckless, unworkable and deeply irresponsible” by the plumbing trade body.

The head of the Plumbing and Heating Federation said she “cannot fathom” how a child of that age could safely work in such trades, warning it would be “an unmanageable logistical and safeguarding nightmare”.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, had used a speech in Edinburgh on Wednesday to announce the party’s “bold” new proposal.

He suggested pupils aged 14 or 15 could leave school, although they would have to remain in education, potentially being “fast tracked” into college or an apprenticeship.

Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of the Plumbing and Heating Federation (SNIPEF) | SNIPEF

Mr Findlay said it was an idea that could “transform opportunities for those young people who are being left behind”.

However, education secretary Jenny Gilruth has branded the proposal a “Dickensian policy”.

The minimum school leaving age in Scotland has been 16 since 1972. In most OECD countries, school is compulsory until 16 or 17, although the leaving age is 15 in Greece, Switzerland, Austria, and Czechia, and it is 14 in Croatia and India.

Fiona Hodgson, chief executive of the Plumbing and Heating Federation, said: “Allowing children to leave school at 14 and enter apprenticeships is not just unrealistic, it’s irresponsible.

“Our industry operates under strict safety regulations, and we cannot fathom how a child of that age could legally or safely take on the demands of plumbing and heating work.”

“Even at 16, securing accommodation and appropriate support for apprentices is a significant challenge, particularly in rural and island communities where many must travel to the mainland for college.

"Expecting to extend this to 14-year-olds is not just unrealistic, it’s an unmanageable logistical and safeguarding nightmare, creating serious risks for both employers and young people. The insurance and liability issues alone make this a non-starter.”

The Plumbing and Heating Federation is the operating name of the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF), the trade association representing more than 700 plumbing and heating businesses across Scotland and Northern Ireland, firms which employ more than 3,500 professionals.

It also raised serious concerns about the academic implications of the proposal, questioning whether pupils would have the necessary foundational skills before leaving school.

“Our profession requires a solid grounding in maths, science and literacy; these are non-negotiable for everything from heat loss calculations to system design,” Ms Hodgson said.

“If pupils leave school at 14, they risk missing out on the critical skills needed to complete qualifications, progress in their careers, or even change direction if they realise a trade isn’t for them.”

Instead of cutting the school leaving age, the federation called for greater investment in apprenticeships and further education pathways for those of genuine working age.

“Apprenticeships should be an exciting, skilled career choice, not a last resort for children forced out of mainstream education before they’ve even had the chance to explore their talents,” Ms Hodgson said.

“Instead of throwing 14-year-olds into a system riddled with risks, we should be focusing on helping those of real working age access the training and opportunities they need to build successful futures.”

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “After almost two decades of disastrous SNP rule, Scotland’s education system is failing so many of our young people.

“Radical reform and bold solutions are required to arrest this decline – and the Scottish Conservatives are the only party exploring alternatives to a failed left-wing consensus.

“It’s time we discussed lowering the school leaving age, to benefit less academic students, and that’s why the idea has attracted strong support from business chiefs.

“As Colleges Scotland have said, tens of thousands of school pupils are already engaged with their local college through either a school-college partnership or a Foundation Apprenticeship, where they can experience learning at college.