Outrage as parents offered class photo without complex needs pupils at Scottish primary school

A Scottish local authority has apologised for the “hurt and distress” caused to families after parents were offered a school photograph that did not contain pupils with complex needs.

Parents at Aboyne Primary complained after a photography company sent them a link offering alternative versions of the picture, including one featuring pupils with additional support needs, and one without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeenshire Council said the decision was not taken by the school, but added: “We absolutely appreciate the distress and hurt this has caused some parents and carers and we are sincerely sorry.”It added: "The issue has been taken up with the photography company directly as this is totally unacceptable."

Aboyne Primary School, in Aberdeenshire

Tempest Photography told the BBC it was investigating the matter, and that it had spoken to the photographer involved and the school.

A mother of one of the pupils, told The P&J it was “inhumane” that the photographer chose to take two photographs of the class.

Tempest Photography is reported to have done the same with ASN pupils in another class, then put both versions up for sale to parents.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. Furious. I put a post up on Facebook and it’s gone crazy with support from other parents, who thankfully are equally as outraged,” the mother told The P&J.

“A lot of the other parents have decided not to purchase their school photos in support. That means a lot.

“To give people the option to erase my daughter from history for the sake of optics is frankly inhumane. One of the cruellest things that I’ve ever experienced.

“Me and the other parents just feel devastated beyond belief. It’s actually like a physical pain, having your child removed like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully she isn’t aware of it, and neither are the other pupils who were removed.”