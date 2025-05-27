Northeast Activity Weekend invites families to discover STEM together

Scottish charity, TechFest, welcomes families with children of all ages, to their Activity Weekend Festival, running May 31st to 1st of June.

Held at the Robert Gordon University campus, the festival aims to celebrate the wonders of STEM among families, with up to 20 exciting workshops and shows.

Primarily sponsored by Shell and bp, young minds will have the opportunity to explore topics ranging from energy and technology to space and biology, with an exciting lineup of activities such as ‘Be a Chemist for the Day’,' 'Racing Rockets,' 'Maths Around the World,' and 'The Wonderful Rainforest’.

The festival is operating a ‘In for a Penny, in for a Pound’ policy, with adults costing £1 and children just 1p, payable in cash only. Additional donations are also welcome.

Activity Weekend 2024

No pre-booking is required for events, though some activities may need to be booked on the day.

TechFest is a charity dedicated to creating fun and engaging events that help young people across Scotland explore STEM, sparking excitement and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Jenny Taylor, Festival Manager at TechFest, said: “We believe the next generation already holds the ideas to shape our future and what they truly need is just the spark to discover them. STEM shouldn’t be confined to a classroom. It should feel like an adventure, a space to play, explore, and create, as when children experience STEM as something fun and hands-on, it becomes an interesting activity they want to do, not just something that they need to learn at school.

“That spark often starts at home. When parents get curious, ask questions, and explore alongside their children, they become powerful role models. With support from families and our industry partners, we can help those children see their own potential and show them that the future of STEM isn’t just possible, it’s theirs to build.”

Image from last year's activity weekend.

The TechFest Activity Weekend is aligned with the CREST Awards scheme, a programme designed to inspire and engage young people aged 5 to 19 in science uptake.

This weekend comes as part of TechFest’s mission to host initiatives that are fun, exciting and inspiring for all ages.