North East of Scotland pupils get help with their exam results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville

Advisers from across the North East of Scotland are part of a national team of 52 experts that received nearly 500 calls from pupils, parents and carers on the first day last Tuesday of the SDS Results Helpline.

The helpline offers advice about UK colleges and universities, Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs, volunteering and back to school options for Scottish pupils, parents and carers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North-east region careers adviser Carrie Stewart, said: “This is the 30th year of the Results Helpline which people can call on 0808 100 8000, and once again it’s proving to be a vital in-demand service to support young people and their families at what can be a really anxious time for many.”

More than 70% of calls on the first day were from pupils, and 44% of callers were phoning because they received lower grades than expected. More than 30% of the options discussed related to the appeals process, while the rest were mainly looking for guidance about course options at colleges and universities or wanting to know more about the huge range of apprenticeships now available in Scotland.

Carrie added: “It’s such a rewarding experience working on the helpline. Being able to help young people explore what their options are is a real privilege. You feel like you are really making a difference.”

She was also keen to point out that careers help for people in the North East of Scotland is available all year round from SDS, and the wider service is for people of all ages not just for school leavers.

“We have walk in career centres in Aberdeen, Arbroath, Cowdenbeath, Dundee, Dunfermline, Inverurie, Kirkcaldy, Leven, Perth and Peterhead covering our North East of Scotland region.

“Customers can get information, advice and guidance about jobs, the local labour market, training programmes and apprenticeships, as well as how to prepare for interviews and help with CVs and applications.