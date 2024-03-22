Nine out of ten Scottish teachers say lessons interrupted by pupils' mobile phones

Some 71% of secondary school teachers say mobile phones are having a poor impact on pupil behaviour

In its annual survey, the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) education committee found that its members held a number of concerns regarding mobile phones in the classroom.

The survey took place in February 2024, with 1,451 members responding.

Meanwhile, 90% of respondents reported pupils having detachment problems, with the same percentage stating they were concerned that pupils had been texting during lessons.

While 80% reported pupils taking photos on their phones during class, and 60% said they were worried about social media bullying, with phones in the classroom being a factor.

Respondents also said pupils had answered calls during lessons, viewed inappropriate content, and had broadcasted live recordings of lessons online.

In total, almost all of the respondents told the survey their classes had been interrupted due to mobile phones.

Seamus Searson, SSTA general secretary said: “92% of members said their lessons were being interrupted by asking pupils to put away their mobile phones.

“Thirteen per cent of members said half their lessons were interrupted but, more worryingly, 75% said the majority to all their lessons were interrupted.”

Members also said pupils were caught using their phones to play games, listen to music, watch TV shows, and even to contact their parents to complain about school staff.

James Cowans, SSTA education convenor said: “62% of members saw the benefits of using mobile phones in helping with lessons.

“In many cases this was due to the lack of access to other mobile devices or poor connectivity within the school.

“64% of members stated that wi-fi connection is variable to poor and 30% saying that they do not have access to a class set of mobile devices for use in their lessons”.

“72%, of schools have a mobile phones policy in place, to try and address issues but only 10% stated that the policy was extremely/very effective.”

He added: “Schools are struggling to implement successful mobile phone policies.

“There are several issues with implementing a policy such as inconsistency, legality, pupils conforming, no consequences, support from local authorities that need to be resolved”.

Mr Searson added: “Mobile phones are preventing teachers from teaching and creating problems for pupils that are on a scale many teachers and parents cannot imagine.

“The mobile phone is the most important possession to pupils and is taking over their lives and their futures.

“There needs to be a concerted effort from the Scottish Government, local authorities, schools working together with teachers, pupils and their parents to redress the balance of what is acceptable mobile phone use and its place in a young person’s life”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While the Scottish Government does not have the power to unilaterally ban mobile phones in schools, we will soon bring forward refreshed guidance on their use.