Scotland’s council leaders have made a new pay offer to teachers in an attempt to resolve the long-running pay dispute.

The offer was formally made in writing to teaching trade unions with agreement of all 32 council leaders at a Cosla special meeting of leaders, which took place on Friday.

The offer is in three parts and covers the period April 1 2022 to July 31 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers a 7 per cent increase with effect from April 1 last year, with a cap at a salary of £80,000 or over, where a £5,600 flat rate uplift would instead apply.

Teachers picket outside Glendale Primary school in Glasgow

There would be a further increase of 5 per cent with effect from April 1 this year, with a cap at a salary of £80,000 or over, where a £4,000 flat rate uplift would instead apply.

And from January 1, 2024 there would be a further increase of 2 per cent with a cap at a salary of £80,000 or over, where a £1,600 flat rate uplift would then apply.

Cosla’s resources spokeswoman Councillor Katie Hagmann said: “We have reached a position today whereby we sincerely hope our trade union partners can take this revised offer to their membership for a vote.

“Scotland’s council leaders fully value all of their workforce and recognise the invaluable contribution teachers make to the lives of our children and young people.

“Council leaders across Scotland are having to take really challenging budget decisions, so the funding assurances received from the Scottish Government yesterday, have now made it possible to make this revised offer to the teaching trade unions today.

“Council leaders are clear that it is in all of our interests, not least those of children, young people and families, to conclude the teachers’ pay negotiations as quickly as possible to bring back stability and certainty in our schools.

“Work is now required with our other trade union partners in local government, and we welcome the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with us as those negotiations progress, in order to achieve an early resolution which avoids industrial action and ensures that all our local government staff receive a fair and affordable pay rise in 2023-24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Teachers make an invaluable contribution to the lives of our children and young people.

“This historic offer, if accepted by unions, would see teacher pay increase by 33% from January 2018 to January 2024.

“We have looked for compromise and we have arrived at a deal that is fair, affordable, and sustainable for everyone involved. The Scottish Government is supporting this deal with total funding of over £320 million across this year and next.

“This reflects our commitment to reach a fair agreement and avoid further disruption to children and young people’s education.