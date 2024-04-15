New ‘40 Faces’ campaign aims to help boost Scottish university access for disadvantaged students

A new campaign is being launched today to try to boost efforts to enable more students from disadvantaged backgrounds to study at Scotland’s higher education institutions.

Universities Scotland, which represents the sector, said the “40 Faces” initiative would share the experiences of 40 students from different backgrounds, highlighting the value they bring, and detailing what they think needs to be improved.

It includes Shemaa Abdullah, a Dundee University dentistry student from Syria, who tells her story in The Scotsman today.

Image included in new "40 Faces" campaign, launched by Universities Scotland to try to boost widening access efforts

The campaign comes as Scotland’s universities continue to work towards a goal of having 20 per cent of Scottish university entrants coming from the 20 per cent most disadvantaged postcode areas, by 2030.

Last year, the rate hit 16.5 per cent of all entrants in Scotland, which was above the interim target of 16 per cent.

However, Universities Scotland warned at the time that the next stage would be the “hardest”, particularly following the disruption to education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Institutions are also facing a 6 per cent funding cut this year, as well as a drop in income from fee-paying international students.

Claire McPherson, the new director of Universities Scotland, said: “Participation in Scotland’s universities is at its most inclusive, and Scotland’s 19 universities and higher education institutions have truly shifted the dial on widening access.

"Admissions policies in Scotland are more progressive than anywhere else in the UK, with institutions working together for the benefit of people across the country, regardless of their route to university.

"Our universities are committed to widening access, however they cannot achieve this alone.

"With our 40 Faces campaign, Universities Scotland want to galvanise the sector and Scottish Government towards the 2030 widening access target, through sharing the lived experience of students and graduates.

“Universities across Scotland continue to advocate for students from underrepresented communities, even in the face of the erosion of public investment in Scottish domiciled places at university.