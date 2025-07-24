Nairn County to give free shirts to all local P3 pupils

Around 200 local primary schoolchildren are to receive a free Nairn County commemorative home shirt as part of a special community initiative being run by the football club.

The club has produced a unique kit for this season to mark the 50th anniversary of winning the Highland League title for the only time and as part of the celebrations, every P3 pupil across Nairnshire is to be given a top.

Pupils going into primary three in August from Millbank, Rosebank, Auldearn, Cawdor, Ardersier and Croy primary schools will become the proud owners of the jersey which recalls the club’s finest hour since its formation in 1909 with the names of the victorious squad included on the front.

The initiative is rooted in the message of the club’s “Past, Present and Future” shirt campaign, honouring the iconic 1975/76 title-winning squad, being proud of today's squad, and looking forward to the next generation of County players and supporters.

Explaining the inspiration behind the giveaway, chairman Kevin Reid said: “We wanted to do something truly meaningful to celebrate this milestone. We wanted something that brings the community into the heart of the club’s history. Research shows that around Primary Three age is when many children start to form lifelong loyalties in football.

“We don’t expect Nairn County to be every child’s first team, but we’d love to be their second. More than that, we want them to feel part of their local club and to become regular faces at Station Park for years to come.”

The delivery of the project has been made possible by the generous support of club partner, solicitors and estate agents Ralph Sayer, whose owner Ivan Ralph is a life-long Wee County fan having grown up in the town before leaving for university.

“County have always retained a special place in my heart and I am delighted to help with this initiative as the club marks the 50th anniversary of becoming Highland League champions,” said Ivan.

“I was actually in Primary 3 myself when I went with my dad to see Nairn win the title in a play-off against Fraserburgh and remember the occasion well. I went on to be a ball boy at Station Park and that coincided with the likes of Bryan Gunn, Eric Black and John McGinley, who all went on to become big-name players, being at Station Park.

“It’s a great way to help encourage the next generation of supporters of Nairn County and we’re all looking forward to seeing the kids come along to the matches this season proudly wearing the special tops.”