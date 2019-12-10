More teachers, but class sizes still larger than promised, new figures show

Teacher numbers are up but class sizes are still higher than they were 12 years ago, new figures show today.

Average primary school class size stands at 23.5 pupils according to new Scottish Government statistics - static since 2016 but up from 22.8 pupils in 2007.

The figures also show that only 12.3 per cent of children in primary one to three are in small classes, despite an SNP pledge to make all early years classes 18 pupils or fewer. This has fallen from 21.6 per cent of pupils being taught in small classes in 2010.

Full-time teacher numbers have also risen by 288 in the last year to 52,247, and while they are still 850 short of where they stood in 2007, the government today said overall levels are at their highest since 2009, and primary teacher numbers at their highest level since 1980.

Pupil numbers have also grown - up 4738 from 2018 - resulting in the teacher-pupil ratio remaining at the same level for the last three years.

Today, speaking at St Peter's primary school in Edinburgh, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I am delighted to see teacher numbers continuing to increase, with levels at their highest in a decade and the number of primary teachers being the highest since 1980.

“Since 2006 there are now fewer P1-P3 pupils in large classes of 31 or more, which is particularly important as helping children in the early years is crucial if we are to close the attainment gap between the most and least deprived."

But Scottish Labour 's education spokesperson Iain Gray said the figures demonstrated "the SNP’s abysmal treatment of education".

He added: "Since taking power in 2007, over a decade ago, the SNP has presided over a continual decline in the quality of education in Scotland - failing to deliver on promises they made, and frankly, that is a disgrace. The pupils, teachers and parents of Scotland deserve better than the managed decline they are being offered by the SNP.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart said: “The SNP came to power telling people that P1-P3 pupils would be in small classes. More than a decade on and this is being achieved for just 12 per cent of children. It has failed 147,000 children this year alone.

“Meanwhile, the average class size remains at a record high. Both teachers and pupils have been let down by the SNP government."