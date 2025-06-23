More Scottish university strikes threatened over planned job cuts

It comes amid plans to cut 75 roles

A ballot on strike action at a university has been launched by a union that represents lecturers in response to upcoming redundancies.

The Educational Institute of Scotland's (EIS) University Lecturers' Association (ULA) branch at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) said on Monday it had launched the ballot, which closes on July 22 at 12pm .

It comes in response to the UWS's Organisational Change Project, which aims to cut around 75 full-time equivalent roles.

The union says discussions with university bosses have been largely unproductive, and that the employer has shown a lack of transparency throughout the process.

The EIS said the university has refused to rule out compulsory redundancies, posing a threat to the job security of its members and the quality of education, and added that it will have an overall detrimental effect on the UWS.

Garry Ross , EIS national officer for higher education, condemned the university's approach.

"It is deeply regrettable that the University of the West of Scotland has chosen to make this large number of job cuts and pushed staff to the point of balloting for strike action," he said.

"The proposed redundancies are a short-sighted and a damaging strategy that will have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of dedicated staff, many of whom have worked at UWS for years.

"Furthermore, it will inevitably lead to a decline in the academic provision, research capacity, and overall student experience at the university.

"We urge UWS to step back from this path and engage meaningfully with the EIS ULA to secure a no compulsory redundancy guarantee."

A UWS spokesperson said: "We have sought to engage with our recognised trade union representatives ahead of and throughout this process, including the invitation to participate fully.

"Having been disappointed previously when the recognised trade unions withdrew their engagement, we provided an open invitation to return and contribute to shaping the future of UWS.

"We are pleased that this week they returned to the table to join the university in identifying approaches to avoiding compulsory redundancy, with a number of proposals having already been tabled.

"Our approach has been transparent from the outset and we have actively sought to co-create, with colleagues and trade union partners, a business case to address ongoing student population pressures, the challenging external funding environment and the resultant financial consequences being felt across the entire sector."

The spokesperson added: "The aim throughout this university-wide process is to put UWS on a more sustainable financial footing to enable an even better student experience and enhanced graduate outcomes.