Library fundraiser launched in memory of Edinburgh historian Neil Davidson

Mr Davidson was a prominent left wing academic and campaigner who authored seven books in his lifetime, including ‘The Origins of Scottish Nationhood’ (2000) and ‘How Revolutionary Were the Bourgeois Revolutions?’ (2012).
He was a founder of the Edinburgh Campaign Against War which protested Nato actions in the Balkans as well as RISE, a campaigning organisation for Scottish independence.
Mr Davidson worked for many years as a civil servant and wrote and campaigned about socialism in his spare time.
He left the civil service to be an academic, eventually becoming a respected professor of sociology at Glasgow University.
The Neil Davidson library project aims to house his large collection of rare books and periodicals, and provide ‘a space for working class and socialist movements in Scotland’.