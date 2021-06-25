Library fundraiser launched in memory of Edinburgh historian Neil Davidson

A GoFundMe page has been started to preserve the book collection of Scotland’s leading Marxist historian, Neil Davidson, who died from a brain tumour last year at the age of 62.

By Liberty Phelan
Friday, 25th June 2021, 4:45 pm
Mr Davidson was a prominent left wing academic and campaigner who authored seven books in his lifetime, including ‘The Origins of Scottish Nationhood’ (2000) and ‘How Revolutionary Were the Bourgeois Revolutions?’ (2012).

He was a founder of the Edinburgh Campaign Against War which protested Nato actions in the Balkans as well as RISE, a campaigning organisation for Scottish independence.

Scholar: Neil Davidson

Mr Davidson worked for many years as a civil servant and wrote and campaigned about socialism in his spare time.

He left the civil service to be an academic, eventually becoming a respected professor of sociology at Glasgow University.

The Neil Davidson library project aims to house his large collection of rare books and periodicals, and provide ‘a space for working class and socialist movements in Scotland’.

EdinburghScotland
