The Scottish government says P1s and composite classes should be no bigger than 25 pupils, P2 and P3s no larger than 30 and P4s to P7s no greater than 33.

But classes can breach the maximum size if there are children in special education who receive part of their schooling in a mainstream school. There should still be a maximum of 30 pupils per teacher.

In Scotland there are 18 schools which have classes over maximum capacity.

This article lists 10 of the primary schools which have the largest class sizes in Scotland.

1. Greenbrae Primary School Primary 7 in Greenbrae Primary School (Aberdeen) has 34 pupils – one more than the maximum allocation of 33 Photo: Google Buy photo

2. St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School Primary 7 in St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School (Edinburgh) has 34 pupils – one more than the maximum allocation of 33 Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Jordanhill Primary 3 in Jordanhill (Glasgow) has 33 pupils – three more than the maximum allocation of 30 Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Brunstane Primary School Primary 2 in Brunstane Primary School (Edinburgh) has 31 pupils – one more than the maximum allocation of 30 Photo: Google Buy photo