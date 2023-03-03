Landmark Scottish education review calls for 'significant reduction' in exams

The frequency of examinations in Scottish secondary education should be “significantly” curtailed, with an end altogether for exams for those S4 pupils who intend to study at Higher level, according to a long-awaited report.

The Hayward independent review of assessment and qualifications said pupils should no longer undergo exams for three consecutive years in S4, S5 and S6. The report warned this was “too much” and encouraged pupils to “learn in formulaic ways”.

The interim report of the review, chaired by Louise Hayward, professor of educational assessment and innovation at the University of Glasgow, said the existing “two-term dash” to most examinations was an “unacceptable reality” that placed undue stress on learners.

The document also raised the possibility of “introducing a degree of choice in the form of assessment for a qualification”, but stopped short of calling for an end to exams altogether. It stated there should be a revised “balance between internal and external assessment”, with students only undergoing exams when they exit a subject.

It also proposed the introduction of the Scottish Diploma of Achievement – an overarching qualification or graduation certificate that would provide evidence of pupils’ achievements in “a broader range of areas than is currently the case”.

In her foreword to the report, Prof Hayward said “the risk of not changing our approach to qualifications and assessment is too great both for individual learners and for Scotland as a nation”. She said the pandemic had brought into “sharp focus” the need for an approach to qualifications that is “more closely aligned to Scotland’s ambitions to achieve greater equity in education”.

However, in what could be perceived as a comment on Scotland’s failure to pursue similar proposed reforms in the past, Prof Hayward noted transitioning away from the existing examinations structure would require not just “system change”, but “a change in mindset”.

The review was sparked by the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) review of Scotland’s national curriculum, which stated there was too much focus on exams in later years of schooling, with "high stakes assessments" prioritised at the expense of learning. That report in turn prompted moves to scrap and replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland – a process that will not be completed until next summer.

The Hayward review said the frequency of exams between S4 and S6 put undue stress on pupils. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

A subsequent report by Professor Gordon Stobart from Oxford University also proposed simplified assessment in senior secondary years by “decluttering” the historical diet of exams, and developing a senior phase qualification system combining teacher assessment and exams.

Prof Hayward and the independent review team would now launch a further consultation around a qualifications model, before submitting a final report to education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville in May.

Ross Greer, education spokesman for the Scottish Greens, said he was “particularly pleased at the report’s “strong support” for a shift away from “high-stakes end of term exams”, adding: “There is a growing consensus around transforming our Victorian-era exams system into one fit for the 21st century.”

