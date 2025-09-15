The farming and rural skills course at Dumfries House is designed to help fill the labour shortage

King Charles is helping train the next generation of Scottish farmers with a new education programme designed to fill the rural labour gap.

A new seven-week course run at the King’s Palladian mansion in Ayrshire will see students receive hands-on experience of working in agriculture.

Organisers are also calling on farms and estates across Scotland to offer to become involved by offering work experience placements.

Jacqueline Farrell, Education Director at The King’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Introduction to Farming and Rural Skills programme, designed to open doors for people who may never have considered a future in agriculture.

The King's Foundation is offering a new farming course | The King's Foundation

“The course is based on the same successful model we’ve developed through our long-running Introduction to Hospitality course, blending practical experience, industry engagement, and personal development to help participants move confidently into employment or further training.”

Introduction to Farming and Rural Skills will take place this autumn at The King’s Foundation headquarters, Dumfries House.

Designed to provide hands-on experience of working in agriculture, the seven-week programme offers a pathway into the farming sector for those looking for a new career opportunity, or hoping to expand their existing skills.

From October to November it will be based at the MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre on the Dumfries House estate, which was opened by King Charles in 2023.

The programme is open to adults aged 18 and over, and is offered free of charge.

The MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre is a purpose-built facility located on the working Dumfries House estate farm, which is home to a wide range of animals and specialises in rare breeds.

The Centre and farm form a key part of The King’s Foundation’s education work on the Dumfries House estate.

Participants on the course will first take part in four weeks of training on site delivered by experienced practitioners, covering a wide range of practical rural skills from sheep and cattle care, feeding, housing and handling of cattle, as well as fencing and dry-stone walling.

This will be followed by a two-week farming placement designed to offer hands-on experience of the role.

The final week of the programme will focus on employability, and will support participants in identifying next steps into work or further training.

The Foundation is offering free transport to and from Dumfries House from both Cumnock bus station and Auchinleck train station for the programme, ensuring accessibility for participants across the region.

All equipment required for the course will also be provided.

Ms Farrell added: “We would love to hear from farms and estates across Scotland that might be interested in hosting one of our students on a work placement in the future - especially if they are actively recruiting for staff.

“We are excited to see the countryside success stories that will no doubt come from this course in the future.”

Applications are open now and will close on September 22.

