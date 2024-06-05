Government presses ahead with new inspectorate and replacement for SQA

The Scottish Government has abandoned plans to scrap the Education Scotland agency, announcing instead that its role will be refocussed.

The move emerged as a new Education Bill was published that finally paves the way for the creation of “Qualifications Scotland” to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), as well as a new office of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents released alongside the draft legislation show the total new cost of the proposals has been estimated at a maximum of £3.6 million next year, rising to close to £9m in the three following years.

Key measures revealed today include:

The names of Qualifications Scotland and His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland

That both new bodies will be operational by autumn next year

Education Scotland will no longer be replaced as part of reforms

Qualifications Scotland will create new “charters” for learners and teachers

Chief Inspector to deliver verdict on performance of Scottish education

The Government announced in 2021 that the SQA would be scrapped, following the exam results fiasco during the pandemic, and an OECD report into the Curriculum for Excellence.

Professor Ken Muir was appointed to review the options and recommended the creation of three new bodies the following year - a qualifications body to take over from SQA, with Education Scotland’s functions to be split into a new national agency and an independent inspectorate of schools.

They were due to be established by 2024 but Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth paused the process in June last year, because she believed the plans were “on a trajectory of travel that wasn’t in the right space”.

The Bill to create the new bodies was finally published on Wednesday, almost a year later, with documents confirming Education Scotland would no longer be replaced.

It will instead be “refocussed”, with its “primary purpose” being to “lead curriculum design, delivery and improvement”.

Education Scotland will still lose its inspection functions, however, through the creation of the His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland.

The Bill shows the newly-established Qualifications Scotland will be tasked with preparing and publishing a “learner charter”, as well as a “teacher and practitioner charter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter could set out “what Qualifications Scotland will do to act on teacher and other practitioners’ concerns with qualifications or assessments”, or “how teachers and other practitioners are better supported in delivering learning and teaching for Qualifications Scotland qualifications”.

Under the proposed law, Scottish ministers will have the power to direct Qualifications Scotland.

Meanwhile, in terms of the new inspectorate, one of the chief inspector’s duties will be to prepare and publish a report on their assessment of “the performance of the Scottish education system”. Ms Gilruth, who has faced criticism for delays to the education reform process, said: "I am determined to drive further improvements across Scotland’s schools, and the changes being set out in this Bill will strengthen the national education landscape to better support pupils and teachers.

“The governance processes for the new national qualifications body will ensure the knowledge and experience of pupils and teachers are central to decisions taken on qualifications and assessment.

“Greater independence for the new inspectorate body will see the power to set the frequency and focus for inspections moving from Scottish ministers to His Majesty’s Chief Inspector.

“This is a significant change and will increase confidence in the independent role of inspections in assessing and identifying strengths and areas for improvement across our education system.

"The Scottish Government’s programme of education and skills reform will drive improvement right across the education system.

“That's why we've taken time to engage with learners, teachers and other professionals across the education and skills sector to ensure these changes meet the needs of future generations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson welcomed publication of the Bill.

Ms Robertson, who is also Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “Today’s legislation marks an important milestone.

“It provides clarity that will enable us to accelerate our programme of improvements, innovations, and partnership building.

“That programme is already building on our strengths and delivering positive change across our organisation, improving how we serve Scotland’s learners and educators, and building strong foundations for Qualifications Scotland.

“I also wish to thank colleagues across SQA. They have continued to deliver for learners during a period of some uncertainty. We remain committed to delivering now and building for the future.”

Shirley Rogers was appointed as chair of SQA in December 2023 and, subject to parliamentary approval, will assume that same role within Qualifications Scotland.

Ms Rogers said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward on the road to a new qualifications body and provides a real catalyst for change. Our organisation is already looking to that future and progressing towards it.

“We will continue to work with and for learners, parents and carers, as well as our hard-working teachers and lecturers across Scotland’s schools and colleges, to make sure that we seize this generational opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our future success is fundamentally dependent on how we work in partnership across those communities, and with our trade unions and staff. We are absolutely committed to that collaborative approach.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie MSP said: "This looks more like tweaking than reforming Education Scotland.

“The real test will be whether the national agency can be for teachers with their full engagement. This is essential to restore the position of Scottish education up the world rankings.