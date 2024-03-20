Jenny Gilruth says some Scottish schools being 'too big' is contributing to behaviour and attendance problems

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has admitted she thinks some schools in Scotland are “too big” and that large pupil rolls are contributing to problems with behaviour and attendance.

The former teacher specifically named a number of schools in Fife, including newly-built secondaries, warning that large rolls can harm relationships with staff and leave some youngsters feeling “lost”.

She said she had asked officials to look at the issue, potentially leading to “clearer guidance” for local authorities in future.

It comes just a day after new statistics showed more than half of pupils in parts of Scotland were persistently absent last year.

The education committee at Holyrood has heard from several witnesses that the size and design of schools can be unhelpful for pupils with additional support needs (ASN), with one trade union official even claiming youngsters are being taught in corridors and cupboards.

SNP MSP Bill Kidd asked Ms Gilruth about the evidence, as she appeared before the committee on Wednesday.

The education secretary said she was “pretty sympathetic to it”, and was “very taken” with the evidence.

She said: "I’m a Fife MSP, and there are a number of large schools in the area of Fife, that the local authority has decided that’s the kind of approach they would like to education.

"I attended one of them. There are two – I think in Mr (Willie) Rennie’s constituency – very large schools, Madras and Bell Baxter. Levenmouth Academy, which brought two schools together, and also includes Fife College. We also have in Dunfermline a big campus with two secondary schools going into it, and Fife College.”

Bell Baxter High School in Cupar has a roll of about 1,400, while Madras College at St Andrews, where Ms Gilruth was a pupil, was recently at about 1,300, and Levenmouth Academy was over 1,600.

Ms Gilruth added: "I think there are some schools in Scotland that are too big. I think they are too big for our children with additional support needs, but I think they are too big for our pupils and our staff, full stop.

"And what that means is that teachers don’t get to know their children and young people in big schools. If you think about Fife, and the geography of that little area of Scotland – lots of little towns and villages coming together in a huge school – children become lost.

"When we talk about challenges associated with behaviour, attainment – this is all about relationships and your teachers knowing your kids. I think we need to get some further advice in relation to school design and I’ve asked officials to work on that via Scottish Futures Trust.”

Ms Gilruth also confirmed discussions were under way on the “next funding approach” for school building projects, following the £2billion learning estate investment programme, which ended in disappointment for many communities last year, as schemes failed to win support.