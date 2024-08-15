A contractor was given permission by the council to remove the items

Teachers say they have been left “distraught” after returning to their primary schools after the summer holidays to find classroom furniture and teaching materials dumped in skips.

The Scotsman understands the issue followed a deep clean carried out by a contractor at seven primary schools in Midlothian - Gorebridge, Lawfield, Loanhead, Moorfoot, Stobhill, Strathesk and Tynewater.

One witness said thousands of pounds of equipment had been removed, including items purchased by school staff themselves, much of which had been ruined as a result of rain damage.

Instead of preparing for lessons on Monday and Tuesday, teachers and other workers were said to have spent time retrieving the items from skips, with some calling in family members to help.

Medical equipment for pupils was also reported to have been moved and put into outdoor storage.

The local authority said the schools had been told to remove “non-compliant” furniture to prepare for the cleaning over the summer holidays, and that the contractor was given the go-ahead by the council’s education service to take away items that had not been moved.

A spokesperson for the local branch of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union said: “Distraught teachers in Midlothian returned from their summer break to find skips outside their schools filled with classroom furniture and teaching materials.

“Several classrooms across seven Midlothian schools, managed by a private contractor, have been left empty due to a deep clean.

“The EIS has been informed of this situation and is urging the local authority to collaborate with the contractor to resolve the issue promptly.

“Our schools are already under-resourced and staff workload is extremely high, so the parties responsible must take remedial action as a matter of urgency.”

Facilities management at the schools is understood to be contracted to a multinational company called Skanska.

A Skanska spokesperson said: “As part of our facilities management work for Midlothian Council, we were instructed to remove specific items from a number of schools.”

A Midlothian Council spokesperson said: “Before the end of term, head teachers at the seven schools managed by our appointed contractor, Skanska, were asked by the contractor to remove non-compliant furniture and tidy learning spaces to allow for the schools to be deep cleaned during the holidays.

“All Skanska schools have a process in place to manage the introduction of new equipment and furnishings which require to meet the expected health and safety standards. With the permission of the education service, Skanska removed items that did not comply with these standards.”

The spokesperson added: “We understand some items may have been taken out in error and we’re working with Skanska and the head teachers to make every effort to have them returned or replaced.

“We realise this has caused some upset but we are also aware we must meet our contractual obligations and all health and safety guidelines. “