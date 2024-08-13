Public bodies have been left to fund repairs from stretched budgets

Emails have revealed how Scottish Government officials were expecting extra funding almost a year ago to help fix crumbling Raac concrete in schools and other public buildings, but the money has never been delivered.

The memos, released to The Scotsman, have left ministers facing fresh questions over their response to the crisis, as public bodies struggle to foot the bill for repair work.

Safety concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) hit the headlines at the end of August in 2023 after the UK government ordered the closure of more than 100 English schools.

Since then it has emerged that the collapse-prone concrete material has been found in 39 state schools in Scotland, along with seven private schools, 18 universities and colleges, 37 NHS buildings, and hundreds of homes.

Emails released under freedom of information laws show how Scottish Government officials initially expected funding to be released to carry out Raac removal work in public buildings.

On September 11 last year, a Scottish Government official wrote to colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS): “It is possible that some money could be found to begin tackling the issue (either at UKG level or SG).

“Schools are likely to be the highest priority but something could come to the Justice Portfolio.

“If that was the case, how quickly could SFRS move to actually spending additional funding on this issue?”

The Scottish Government’s learning estate investment programme last year contained money to replace three schools containing Raac – Forres Academy in Moray, Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen, and Riverside Primary in West Lothian.

However, other councils and public bodies have been left to try to carry out safety work using already-stretched budgets.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "It's now five years since the fire service first warned the Scottish Government about the presence of this building material and over a year since I asked Humza Yousaf to take urgent action.

“These documents reveal that the Scottish Government had conversations about the need for additional money, and even which types of buildings would be prioritised.

“These conversations have never been made public before and as far as I can tell, not a single extra penny has arrived.

“The Scottish Government are taking huge risks with public safety. We know that even Raac sites previously considered safe can collapse.

“Ministers need to get their heads out of the clouds and finally establish a fund that NHS boards and local authorities can tap into, allowing them to carry out the necessary works to get rid of this dodgy concrete for good.”

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt initially pledged to “spend what it takes” to tackle Raac, but the Scottish Government has said it has received no funding via the Barnett formula to help with the work.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Following a detailed assessment of its buildings, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has taken action to ensure fire stations with presence of Raac building material are safe for staff and the public.

“The Scottish Government is providing £393.3million in funding for the SFRS in 2024-25 – an increase of £29.3m from the previous year.”

Ijaz Bashir is the Head of Asset Management at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, he said: "We identified RAAC in 14 of our sites in 2019 and immediate action was taken to put in place temporary supports for staff safety. We have maintained operations from these locations and will continue to monitor them.