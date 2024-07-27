How a senior figure warned Scottish colleges would not be 'press-ganged' into mergers

Concerns raised about timetable, detail and concept behind shake-up

Colleges have stressed they will not be “press-ganged” into mergers as part of a restructure of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The warning was issued by the chair of Perth College’s board as he delivered what was described as a “bleak” verdict on a proposed overhaul of UHI, raising fears relating to the timetable for change, the detail and “the concept”.

It is the latest evidence of turmoil behind-the-scenes at the university, as bosses draw up plans to transform the network of colleges into a “single institution” amid a funding squeeze.

Emails previously revealed how the chair of Inverness College had raised concerns about the restructure, later claiming the head of UHI’s court, Alastair MacColl, had been “intimidating” in the way he had responded.

Inverness College and Perth College are the biggest of the partner institutions which make-up UHI, and both have been privately questioning the process.

Minutes of a meeting of UHI Perth’s board at the end of March shows how its chairman, Graham Watson, described the proposals in his report. “There is clear recognition that change is required and support for seeking ways towards a viable single organisation capable of surviving in a challenging environment,” a note of the discussion said

“Chair advised, however, that concerns remain around the timetable for change, and around Boards’ comfort on the detail as well as the concept.

“Chair stressed that Boards will not be press-ganged into a new UHI model unless all can buy into it.

“Chair further noted that the local restructuring exercise was ongoing as UHI Perth needs to get its own house in order before any merger can take place.”

Perth College, now known as UHI Perth, has been pressing ahead with cutbacks in recent months, through a voluntary severance scheme and the closure of its nursery.

Mr Watson was said to have told the board an “enormous amount of work” would be required to generate a “robust” outline business case.

He added: “While there was a focus on shared services, governance and strategy, the elephant in the room remains the costs of running Executive Office, and the workstream reporting on this area did not reach a full outcome on this area.”

The UHI Perth board was told there would be need for legislation in order to change the governance structures within UHI, resulting in interim arrangements, which “presents challenges around Going Concern, among other areas”.

In accountancy, “going concern” is a term for a business with the resources to continue operating, essentially having enough money to avoid liquidation.

Mr MacColl, the chair of UHI’s court, was at the Perth board meeting on March 28 and responded to the concerns, according to the minute.

He agreed there were “difficult challenges”, but described the Perth board chair’s assessment as “quite bleak”.

The minute said: “Chair UHI Court stressed that government ministers had been apprised of the process and there was clear agreement that more of every pound of funding needs go to improving the student experience, however this needs every part of UHI working together over the next 18 months or so to arrive at a UHI that is in shape for the future.”

Mr MacColl also warned of a “messy” period in the run-up to the restructure as local curriculum decisions were taken.