Home visits team backs Budding Ballers

A group of young footballers from Countesswells Primary School are looking the part this season – thanks to new team kits sponsored by Specsavers’ Aberdeen domiciliary team.

The Specsavers Aberdeen Domiciliary team, which provides home eye care services for people unable to attend an opticians due to illness or disability, donated £500 to support the school’s P3–P5 football team.

The team, coached by parent Grieg Ewen, regularly leads the team into tournaments against other local schools - many with far larger student populations. Competing with these larger schools is an achievement for the new Countesswells school, with an ever-growing community.

The new kits were produced by Soccer Shop Direct, a Dunfermline-based sportswear company with a base in Aberdeen.

Grieg Ewen, coach and dad to one of the players, says: ‘The kids are brilliant, and a dangerous outfit when we can get everyone to focus for 30 seconds at a time! That’s probably the main barrier to success right now, but we’re getting there.

‘They absolutely loved getting their new kits. Absolutely buzzing. It’s made a big difference to how they feel turning up to games. A huge thank you to Hannah and the Specsavers Aberdeen Home Visits team for making this possible. The support means a lot to the kids, the school, the parents and ultimately, the community.’

Hannah Yeoman, Customer Service Director at Specsavers Aberdeen Domiciliary, adds: ‘We’re really proud to support the school’s youngsters on the pitch. It’s fantastic to see their enthusiasm and pride playing together. Helping kids stay active and confident is something we’re always happy to back.’