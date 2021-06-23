Granton Primary School on Boswall Parkway will be closed on both June 24 and June 25 as a result of number of positive covid cases at the school (Photo: Google Maps).

Granton Primary School on Boswall Parkway will be closed on both June 24 and June 25 as a result of the impact on the number of teachers and support staff across the school, according to the head teacher.

It is unclear how many cases were recorded at the school, however, the school commented that a ‘number’ were reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school now hopes to resume teaching back on site in August after the Summer holidays.

Pupils will return to remote learning for the next two days and a teacher will be in touch via the school’s online learning journal.

In a letter to both staff and parents, Shelagh K Dow headteacher said: “I am writing to inform you that unfortunately we will be closed both tomorrow, Thursday 24th of June and again on Friday 25th of June.

"This is because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the impact on the number of teachers and support staff available across the school."

Those who need to borrow an ipad can get in touch with the school office on Thursday.

The School is asking all close contacts and those displaying covid symptoms to take a PCR test.

Packed lunches will still be available for collection from the playground on Thursday and those collecting them will be sent a text with further details about which gate to attend and at what time.

Ms Dow added: “I would urge you to come and collect what we have and there will be enough for Friday too.”

Edinburgh City Council commented that all other schools in Edinburgh are open and this is the only closure.

Headteacher Dow ended her letter, saying: “I am sorry to be ending the school year in this way but want to thank you all for your ongoing support and understanding.

"Please continue to keep safe and we will keep in touch with texts and emails.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back into school in August.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.