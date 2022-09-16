Good University Guide: 14 Scottish Universities ranked best to worst in new ‘The Times’ list with St Andrews’ at first place
The University of St Andrews came in at first place in Scotland (and second overall in the UK) according to new Scottish university ranking list ‘The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023’.
Scotland’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.
This reveals Scotland’s 14 universities and their ranking as students return to their lecture halls this Autumn.
The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience.
According to these indicators, The University of St Andrews in Fife topped the list, and even made it to second place on the UK list.
Carry on reading to find out how Scotland’s other 13 universities ranked in the academic league table: