Scotland’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

This reveals Scotland’s 14 universities and their ranking as students return to their lecture halls this Autumn.

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience.

According to these indicators, The University of St Andrews in Fife topped the list, and even made it to second place on the UK list.

Carry on reading to find out how Scotland’s other 13 universities ranked in the academic league table:

1. The University of St Andrews St Andrews is described as a "unique and captivating" place and the stunning university campus is no exception. Founded in 1413, this is Scotland's first ever university and the third oldest on in the English-speaking world.

2. University of Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh opened itself to the world in 1583, but was founded in 1582. It is the UK's sixth oldest university and is the oldest civic foundation in the entire English-speaking world.

3. University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow was founded in 1451. It currently ranks amongst the world's top 100 universities and it has 26,000 students enrolled from over 120 different countries.

4. University of Strathclyde Also located in Scotland's biggest city by population, Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde is a world-leading technological university that hosts over 23,000 students from over 100 countries.