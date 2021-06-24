Glasgow University to fund £1,750 Covid quarantine costs for students coming from red list countries

A Scottish university is one of the first – if not the first – in Scotland to fund hotel quarantine costs for students arriving from “red list” countries.

By Katharine Hay
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 6:38 pm
University of Glasgow (UoG) announced this week that it will fund hotel quarantine costs of £1,750 for students resident in countries which remain on the UK red list following publication on 15 June.

The move is to take the financial pressure off students who are required to pay to self-isolate in a UK quarantine hotel before returning to university when entering the country.

The full quarantine cost of £1,750 will be credited to the UoG student accounts of those needing to self-isolate.

Principle and vice chairman of UoG Anton Muscatelli said: “Very happy to confirm that University of Glasgow will be supporting all new and continuing students from UKVI red list countries with quarantine costs.

"This should not be a barrier to students joining, or rejoining the university.”

It is believed to be the first university in Scotland to do so.

University of Glasgow.

A spokesman at University of Edinburgh confirmed its students coming from red list countries would still have to pay for government quarantine hotels, but those coming from amber countries who are required to undergo self-isolation can do this in either university-provided, or private accommodation.

A spokeswoman from Stirling University said: “The university remains in discussion with Scottish Government about options for managed quarantine.”

Aberdeen University did not respond to The Scotsman’s request on its quarantine measures.

The countries currently on the UK Government’s red list (as of June 24) are as follows: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Anyone arriving in Scotland from the countries listed above is required to quarantine in a hotel for ten days.

