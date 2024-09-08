Local schools have been informed of the change to access arrangements

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow University has banned unaccompanied school children from its campus following a spate of antisocial behaviour incidents.

Youngsters will be asked to leave university buildings and property from now on if they are not attending official events or have permission to study on the campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the incidents involved criminal damage and verbal abuse.

Schools in the area have been informed of the decision, which was taken in the wake of a “number of incidents” at the university.

A spokesperson for the university told Scotland on Sunday: “The University of Glasgow is a proudly open campus, available for everyone to experience and enjoy.

“However, we keep access under constant review to ensure the very best environment for those in our community to work and study in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are making some changes to access to the campus and university buildings for schoolchildren, to ensure all those needing to use the facilities can do so free of disturbance.

“Due to a number of incidents involving antisocial behaviour across university property, unaccompanied schoolchildren will be asked to leave the campus. Local schools have been notified.

“Pupils attending official university events and programmes will always be welcome, along with those senior schoolchildren completing Highers and equivalent qualifications who use the facilities to study.”

Glasgow University | Canva/Getty Images

Glasgow University’s main Gilmorehill campus is located in the west end of Glasgow, about three miles from the city centre. The ancient institution also has a Garscube campus and a Dumfries campus. Scottish Conservative Glasgow MSP Annie Wells said: “It is disappointing that the behaviour of a minority has ultimately resulted in other young people missing out on visiting this campus, which is rightly open to all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that Scotland’s universities were already “under enough pressure” as a result of funding cuts, and that “having to tackle rising levels of anti-social behaviour is the last thing they need”.

“Sadly incidents of this nature are occurring more,” Ms Wells said.

Local councillor Ken Andrew said he had not been aware of incidents at the University of Glasgow campus involving school children, and would be raising it informally with the local head teacher.

Police Scotland said in June that officers in the city had been dealing with a number of incidents involving groups of youths in certain local areas, including violence and antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Craig Thomson said: “Officers are carrying out routine patrols with particular attention on areas reporting an increase in this type of behaviour. Anyone found to be committing these offences will be dealt with appropriately.

“We understand the impact these crimes have on the local community and I would like to thank locals who continue to bring these incidents to our attention. I would reassure them that everything possible is being done to reduce antisocial behaviour in our area.”

The Scotsman reported in May that the windows of a brand new minibus and two modular classroom units had been smashed at St Francis’ Primary and Nursery Class in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.