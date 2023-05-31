All Sections
The rankings are based on the latest Higher exam results published by the Scottish Government.

Glasgow Schools Rankings: Here are the 13 best performing secondary schools in Glasgow according to latest exam results

These rankings are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.
By David Hepburn
Published 31st May 2023, 11:59 BST

The exam result data shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils academically – topped by East Renfrewshire where six out of its seven secondary schools placed in the top 50.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Scottish Schools Ranking: Search our interactive table of all Scottish secondary school results

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, the figures show.

This is lower than the previous two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant exams were cancelled and teacher assessments used to award grades, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the 13 schools with the best exam results in Glasgow.

Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School isn't just Glasgow's top performing school - it's the best in the whole of Scotland. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers.

1. Jordanhill School

Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School isn't just Glasgow's top performing school - it's the best in the whole of Scotland. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

Placed 22nd in Scotland overall, 61 per cent of pupils leave Hyndland Secondary School with at least five Highers.

2. Hyndland High School

Placed 22nd in Scotland overall, 61 per cent of pupils leave Hyndland Secondary School with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

Placed 24th in Scotland overall, 60 per cent of pupils leave Notre Dame High School with at least five Highers.

3. Notre Dame High School

Placed 24th in Scotland overall, 60 per cent of pupils leave Notre Dame High School with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

Placed 29th in Scotland overall, 57 per cent of pupils leave Hillhead High School with at least five Highers.

4. Hillhead High School

Placed 29th in Scotland overall, 57 per cent of pupils leave Hillhead High School with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

