Glasgow school strikes: Keeping secondary schools open 'abhorrent' says union

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff including support assistants, catering staff and cleaners from Unite, Unison and GMB will walk out next week across the country as part of action on local authority pay.

Glasgow support staff will strike between September 6 and 8, with all primary schools set to be shut.

But the local association of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has hit out at the decision to open secondary schools.

While primaries in Glasgow are to be closed, the secondaries will remain open.

Susan Quinn, the secretary of the local association in Glasgow, said the union was "firmly in support" of the action being taken, adding: "Schools cannot, and should not, be operating with only teachers present.

"This is dangerous and does not provide a suitable learning environment.

"It is abhorrent that the council should think it appropriate to open secondary schools without the appropriate and relevant support staff.”

Ms Quinn said there had been reports of headteachers in the city being told to reject parental leave for teachers in all but "extreme exceptional" circumstances, while marking teachers who call in sick during the walk outs as having taken illegal strike action.

"It is a further example of poor industrial relations in the council that they are now taking, in effect, secondary action against teaching staff by restricting their terms and conditions during industrial action which they cannot lawfully participate in, according to UK government anti-union legislation," she added.

"If our members cannot legally take strike action because they haven't been balloted (yet), how can the council use other unions' strike ballots to cancel sick leave and parental leave for teachers?

"Worst, perhaps, of all is that we know this instruction is verbal to headteachers and in direct contravention of written guidance which has been issued.

"We believe this to be a breach of terms and conditions and potentially discriminatory."

"We are emailing advice to our members across Glasgow with the EIS position on what to do during strike days.