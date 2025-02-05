Gilruth pauses school ‘sex survey’ after data made available to researchers

Education Secretary says government must “do better” in how it gathers information from children

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Education Secretary has paused a controversial census dubbed a “school sex survey” and will be raising concerns with officials, MSPs have been told.

Jenny Gilruth reflected that the Scottish Government “need to do better” in how information is gathered from pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the BBC reported that data from the health and wellbeing survey, gathered in 2021 and 2022 from half of Scotland’s council areas, is being advertised for use by external researchers.

The Government has said pupils will not be identifiable from any data gathered and Ms Gilruth told the Scottish Parliament that access to the data is being being put on hold.

Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher raised the issue as an urgent question on Wednesday, saying the “school sex survey” had involved children as young as 14 being asked “highly intrusive and inappropriate questions” about sexual experiences.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth | PA

Parents were not informed of the details of the survey, she said, adding: “Since the SNP adopted an opt-out model for parents and pupils, many children were exposed to this inappropriate questionnaire without the active consent of their parents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Education Secretary said she recognised the strength of feeling on the topic and the data had only been collected on one occasion. Parental consent should have been communicated via schools, she said.

Ms Gilruth said: “I, as Cabinet Secretary, have also taken a decision to pause how we collect this data.”

She continued: “I have directly discussed these concerns with the chief statistician, I will be meeting with him this evening following Parliament concluding.

“I have also been reassured he is taking appropriate steps that will reflect the strength of feeling in future discussions to collect this type of information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gilruth said a number of surveys take place to understand the lives of young people, though she acknowledged 16 local authorities decided not to take part in the health and wellbeing survey.

She said: “I do need to reflect that I think we need to do better in the future in relation to how that’s done.”