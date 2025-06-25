GCSE results go digital: Over 95,000 UK students set to receive grades via App in 2025

In a major shift for the UK education system, more than 95,000 GCSE students in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands will receive their results digitally this summer. This move is part of a pilot scheme backed by the Department for Education, and it aims to modernize the way young people receive and manage their exam outcomes.

The new system, called the Education Record app, allows students to access their results via smartphone, tablet, or desktop devices, rather than picking up paper slips from school. The app is also designed to store records that can be easily shared with colleges, employers, or apprenticeship providers — cutting down paperwork and delays.

What Is Changing?

Until now, students in the UK have had to go to their school or sixth form centre to collect their GCSE results in person. For many, this has been a big day filled with celebration or nerves, often shared with friends and teachers. However, as technology continues to evolve, the Department for Education believes it’s time to update this process to reflect the digital age.

The 2025 pilot covers schools across Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, where students will be given the choice to either receive results traditionally or through the app. If successful, the scheme may be rolled out nationally in 2026.

According to government officials, the digital option will not replace the traditional method right away but will instead provide students and schools with more flexibility.

Why Go Digital?

There are several reasons behind the government’s push toward digitisation in the education sector:

Convenience: Students can view their results from anywhere, especially useful if they're on holiday or unable to travel to school.

Reduced admin: Schools can reduce the time and cost associated with printing and managing paper result slips.

Security: Digital records are less likely to be lost or damaged, and access can be password-protected.

Future planning: The digital record will make it easier for students to share verified grades when applying for jobs, courses, or higher education.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan commented earlier this month, “This pilot is about bringing the education system into the modern world. We want to make things simpler and quicker for students, especially as they prepare for their next steps.”

What Do Schools Think?

Reaction from schools involved in the pilot has been mixed but largely positive. Some teachers welcome the change, saying it aligns with the way young people already use technology in everyday life.

One headteacher in Manchester noted: “The majority of our pupils use digital devices confidently. This is a step in the right direction as long as we still offer in-person support for those who need it.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Some parents and educators feel that “Results Day” is an emotional milestone that’s best shared in person, with teachers available for guidance and reassurance — especially for those who may not get the grades they were hoping for.

To address these concerns, the Department for Education has said that face-to-face support will remain available. Schools will still be able to host students who prefer collecting results in person or who need help understanding their options.

Privacy and Access

The app is designed with student privacy in mind. Each student’s data will be protected by login credentials and will not be shared without consent. Parents will not automatically have access to the results unless the student grants it.

Students who do not have regular access to a digital device will not be forced to use the app. The pilot is optional, and no student will be disadvantaged if they choose to receive results in the traditional way.

What Happens Next?

Following the pilot, feedback will be collected from students, teachers, and parents. The Department for Education will then assess whether to expand the program across England, and potentially to other qualifications like A-levels and vocational awards.